The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

PNC stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.89. The stock had a trading volume of 43,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,800. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.44 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

