The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives $211.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.88.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:SMG opened at $136.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $126.57 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.15.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.
