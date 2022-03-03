The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 165.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $260.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.82. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

