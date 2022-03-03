The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Shyft Group in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $54.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth about $104,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.