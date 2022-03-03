The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after acquiring an additional 109,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after acquiring an additional 390,974 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,237,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average of $160.01. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $174.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

