TheStreet Downgrades Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.97.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $260.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 120.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 613,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,204,000 after purchasing an additional 334,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.