TheStreet Lowers Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) to C+

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III bought 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,255 shares of company stock worth $325,649. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.