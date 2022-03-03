Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 8,032 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,277,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth $1,493,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after buying an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

