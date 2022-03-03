Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $2,111,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,604,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,061,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD opened at $138.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.01. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.