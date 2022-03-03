Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 186,883 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.21% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,141 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,563,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,488,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 904,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 745.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 898,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 792,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 750,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $881.27 million, a PE ratio of -503.50 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,998.00%.

In other Pitney Bowes news, CFO Ana Maria Chadwick acquired 9,800 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

