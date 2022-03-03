Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Investors Bancorp worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,219,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,650,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 316.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,662 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 114,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

In other news, EVP Paul Kalamaras sold 478,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $7,974,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,724,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900,000 shares of company stock worth $15,281,272 over the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

