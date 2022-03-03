Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,462,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,999,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,064,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.