Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,480 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.38% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHAK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $49.09.

