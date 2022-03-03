Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 130,696 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,696 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Chimera Investment worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

CIM opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

