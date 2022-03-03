Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 427 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of LGI Homes worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 18.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $132.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.59. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.07 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

