Tia Sherringham Sells 2,754 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $271,929.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $63,431.25.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $151,866.72.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00.

NYSE DASH opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.18. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.15. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

