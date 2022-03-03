Tia Sherringham Sells 625 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $63,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tia Sherringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $271,929.96.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tia Sherringham sold 1,604 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $151,866.72.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.72. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

