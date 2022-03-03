TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Price Target Raised to $22.00

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $19.10 on Monday. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $882.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

