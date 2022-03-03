Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

TVTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Tivity Health by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 428,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 169,383 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Tivity Health by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 100,186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

