TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Cowen

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

TJX stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 16,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 41,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

