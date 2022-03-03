TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Shares Down 16.8%

Shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) fell 16.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $7.96. 421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $131.71 million during the quarter.

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

