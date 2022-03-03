Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of TNXP opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNXP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,680,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 6,469.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,097,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,699,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,521,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

