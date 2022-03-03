Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TM opened at $179.15 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $145.55 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $250.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.09.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.
