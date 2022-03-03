Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM opened at $179.15 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $145.55 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $250.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.09.

Separately, UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.