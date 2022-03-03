TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $4.65. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 4,260 shares.

Specifically, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NRDY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

