Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. Trade Desk has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 26,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,366 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

