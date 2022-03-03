TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.96. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

In related news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

