TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at CIBC

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNW. Scotiabank lowered their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$19.40.

TSE RNW opened at C$17.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

