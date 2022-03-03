TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of TMDX opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.71. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.89.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 41.03% and a negative net margin of 134.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

