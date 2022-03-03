Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “
Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $885.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.64. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile (Get Rating)
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.
