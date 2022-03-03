Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,961

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,105 ($28.24) to GBX 1,961 ($26.31) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.73) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,060 ($27.64) to GBX 2,000 ($26.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,887.15 ($25.32).
Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,407.50 ($18.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,326.50 ($17.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,502.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,584.99.
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
