Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($24.22) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,600.00.

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

