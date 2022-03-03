Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.62.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,638,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trex by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Trex by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.