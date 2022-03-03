Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $82.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.63. Trex has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

