True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 59.2% from the January 31st total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.8 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. raised their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$5.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

