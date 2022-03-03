Truist Financial Raises Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $160.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.14 on Thursday. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $155.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $300.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after acquiring an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

