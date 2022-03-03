Truist Financial Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $78.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TRGP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.86.

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 12,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,580. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,801,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $482,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,850,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $357,879,000 after purchasing an additional 178,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,720,000 after purchasing an additional 318,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,546,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,751,000 after purchasing an additional 286,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

