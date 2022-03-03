Truist Financial Weighs in on Occidental Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.02. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

