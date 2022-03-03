TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:THDDY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. TV Asahi has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $19.28.
About TV Asahi (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TV Asahi (THDDY)
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.