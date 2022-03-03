TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THDDY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36. TV Asahi has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $19.28.

Get TV Asahi alerts:

About TV Asahi (Get Rating)

TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.