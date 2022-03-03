Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Twitter has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,767. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Twitter by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 59.0% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,907,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,224,000 after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $79,823,000 after acquiring an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.