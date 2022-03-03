Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 24,000 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.16% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 39,701.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after buying an additional 122,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 61,184 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.65. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

