Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.36% of Central Pacific Financial worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 96,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPF stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.21. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $803.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

