Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $2.45 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Venator Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,012.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,347.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5,226.79. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,330.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $76.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,437.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

