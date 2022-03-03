Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 14,506 PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,317,000 after buying an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,709,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 464,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,795,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $177.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.95 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.07.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

