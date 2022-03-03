Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 155,100 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.27% of Gossamer Bio worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 566,354 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,577,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 316,667 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,516,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 239,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

