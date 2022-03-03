Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $2.69 Million Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of Gladstone Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 113.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after acquiring an additional 119,382 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 58.2% during the third quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 544,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 200,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,198,000 after buying an additional 64,750 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAND opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -106.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -186.20%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

