Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 105,681 NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 105,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of NetScout Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $231,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $254,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTCT opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $92,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685 over the last 90 days. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

