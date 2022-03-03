Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.55% of LifeMD worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in LifeMD by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LifeMD by 41.7% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LifeMD by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

In other news, Director Bertrand Velge bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $430,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

