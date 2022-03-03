Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 180,268 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,268 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.54% of Daseke worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Daseke by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke during the second quarter valued at $104,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Daseke by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 14,523.7% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 94,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 10.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSKE stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daseke presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

