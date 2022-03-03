Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,520 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Omeros worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Omeros by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 523,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 35,977 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omeros by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 699,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.69. Omeros Co. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $20.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

