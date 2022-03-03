UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,857 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of Waters worth $147,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Waters by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

WAT opened at $315.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.58. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

